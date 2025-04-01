Grangemouth primary school pupils see how LK Galaxy achieved its goals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Youngsters from a local primary school got a first hand look at a business success story right on their doorsteps.

Beancross Primary School in Grangemouth is now celebrating the success of an innovative real-world learning project that is inspiring P6 children to think about their futures in new and exciting ways.

The project – Building Our Future Together – is a unique collaboration between the school, Little Kerse Leisure Limited (Galaxy Sports), and Developing the Young Workforce (DYW).

The project was co-designed by Stephen Barr, managing director of Little Kerse Leisure Limited, also known as Galaxy Sports, Karen Wright, Falkirk programme lead at DYW Forth Valley, and Andrew Watson, Beancross Primary School headteacher.

Beancross Primary School P6 pupils were taken on a tour around the massive LK Galaxy facility as part of their Building Our Future Together project (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

It uses the construction of a new indoor sports facility at Little Kerse as a real-world context for exploring careers in construction, design, and related industries.

The project began with Mr Barr visiting the school to introduce the children to the vision behind the new facility.

He shared the architect’s plans, which the children analysed closely to explore the design features, layout, and functionality of the building. Alongside this, they learned about the role of an architect and the journey from concept to construction.

Inspired by this session, the children began formulating their own questions about the build, the challenges involved, and the wide range of people and professions that help turn a vision into reality.

Then on March 27, P6 pupils visited the live construction site at Little Kerse, taking part in a series of Q&A sessions with professionals involved in delivering the project.

During their visit the children met representatives from all the firms involved in the development, including Callidus Scotland, Collinson, Galaxy Sports, the Scottish Football Association, Balfour Beatty and YES Plant Hire.

Each professional offered insight into their role and career journey, helping children understand the skills and teamwork involved in large-scale construction projects.

Mr Barr said: “It was brilliant to see the children so engaged and curious about the many careers behind a construction project. From architecture and civil engineering to finance and project management, they asked great questions and really took an interest.

"It’s been an honour to work with Beancross Primary and support young people in seeing the possibilities for their future."

Karen Wright added: “Early engagement with employers is a powerful way to spark curiosity and ambition in young minds. The conversations between pupils and professionals during this project were outstanding.

"Through strong partnerships between schools and businesses, we are creating opportunities that inspire, build confidence, and broaden aspirations. By working together, we can show young people that their potential is truly limitless.”

Headteacher Mr Watson said: “This has been a brilliant learning experience for our children. They’ve not only seen a real construction project in action but have engaged with the people behind it.

"It’s helped them connect learning with life beyond school in a meaningful and inspiring way.”In the coming weeks, the P6 pupils will take part in a creative digital showcase, producing short videos, podcasts, digital artwork or storybooks to present their learning about a trade or profession of their choice.

