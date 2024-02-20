News you can trust since 1845
Grangemouth primary school holds 'election' to decide how to spend £1100 funding

Two P7 classes are forming their own political parties in order to take part in an election which will decide how the school spents £1100 of funding.
By James Trimble
Published 20th Feb 2024, 12:38 GMT
Election fever has gripped Grangemouth’s Bowhouse Primary School as a fun and educational endeavour aims to allow all pupils and staff to democratically decide how the funding should be spent.

The election, which takes place on Thursday, features actual voting booths used by Falkirk Council in local and general elections

A random draw arrived at two policies which each P7 class at the school will fight for or against.

The Bowhouse Primary 'election' takes place on Thursday (Picture: Submitted)The Bowhouse Primary 'election' takes place on Thursday (Picture: Submitted)
One policy states the sum of £1100 should be divided equally amongst all 11 classes at Bowhouse so each class can decide to spend their share as would most benefit their class, while the other states the £1100 should be put towards a new play trail in the Bowhouse playground for all pupils to benefit from.

