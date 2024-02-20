Grangemouth primary school holds 'election' to decide how to spend £1100 funding

Election fever has gripped Grangemouth’s Bowhouse Primary School as a fun and educational endeavour aims to allow all pupils and staff to democratically decide how the funding should be spent.

A random draw arrived at two policies which each P7 class at the school will fight for or against.

One policy states the sum of £1100 should be divided equally amongst all 11 classes at Bowhouse so each class can decide to spend their share as would most benefit their class, while the other states the £1100 should be put towards a new play trail in the Bowhouse playground for all pupils to benefit from.