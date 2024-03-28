Grangemouth primary opens new library space with help of Bookbug

Youngsters at a Grangemouth Primary School had an unexpected treat on the eve of their school holidays.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 28th Mar 2024, 13:04 GMT
Pupils at Bowhouse Primary lost their library space during the pandemic when the school needed it to help with social distancing.

For the last four years, teachers have done all they can to ensure there were libraries in every classroom to encourage the children to continue reading.

But the library space was so missed by everyone the staff decided something had to be done to bring it back.

Welcome to Bowhouse Primary School's new library space . Pic: Michael GillenWelcome to Bowhouse Primary School's new library space . Pic: Michael Gillen
Welcome to Bowhouse Primary School's new library space . Pic: Michael Gillen

Depute headteacher Charlotte McManus said: “The children really missed their library space and so we set about re-designing a new space. With views from our children and the help of FG Library and Learning company we created a space that would support our children’s love of reading and offer a sanctuary for them to enjoy books.”

The library space was officially opened this week and Bookbug, the Scottish Book Trust’s mascot, came along to join in the celebrations.

