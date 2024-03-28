Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pupils at Bowhouse Primary lost their library space during the pandemic when the school needed it to help with social distancing.

For the last four years, teachers have done all they can to ensure there were libraries in every classroom to encourage the children to continue reading.

But the library space was so missed by everyone the staff decided something had to be done to bring it back.

Depute headteacher Charlotte McManus said: “The children really missed their library space and so we set about re-designing a new space. With views from our children and the help of FG Library and Learning company we created a space that would support our children’s love of reading and offer a sanctuary for them to enjoy books.”