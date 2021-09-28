Grangemouth High School's Go Yellow activities help raise £4600 for Strathcarron Hospice

The six senior pupils – Sophie Morrison, Hollie Anderson, Jack Dickson, Callum Mack, Lauren Manson and Euan Tulloch – led a variety of initiatives throughout the last school year, including a Christmas jumper day and Go Yellow activities, to support the palliative care facility.

The school also gave great support to Mrs Dickson, who took part in Strathcarron’s Virtual Kiltwalk in April.

The team presented the hospice with a cheque for £4645.58 and wished the new captains well.

Grangemouth High School pupils Sophie Morrison and Hollie Anderson pictured with depute headteacher Ash Wood and the new school captains Abby Laurie, Lucy Morrison, Ciara Mulhall and Fred Wilson. Picture: Other 3rd Party.

Sophie said: “We are very proud of our achievement in raising this amazing sum of money for Strathcarron.

“They do such an incredible job and we are so pleased to be able to support them like this. Fundraising was a big challenge this year as we could not hold in-person activities.

“But we believe we have left behind a great legacy and challenge for the new school captains to rise to and try to beat our total!”

Marion Blaney, Strathcarron's community campaign coordinator, said: “The whole school community should be so proud of their accomplishments and hard work throughout the past year, particularly with all the restrictions and impact this at this has had on both their studies and fundraising activities.

“The school’s support for the hospice has been incredible and the outgoing team have indeed set a very high bar for this year!

“The funds raised will support many patients and their families from across the local area and is so very much appreciated.”

