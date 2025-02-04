Grangemouth high school unveils its Caring Grange enterprise day

Pupils and staff at a Grangemouth high school are throwing open the doors next week and inviting the community to join them.

Caring Grange community enterprise day will take place at Carrongrange in Oxgang Road on Thursday, February 13.

Running from 10am until 2pm the school’s is inviting everyone to “come along to discover our amazing pupil enterprises and help bring our community together”.

There will be a lot of tasty things to eat courtesy of their cosy cafe with the lovely traybakes made by pupils and bread by Bonnies Bloomers. And all this can be enjoyed while being entertained by the school’s talented young people.

Carrongrange High School is hosting a community enterprise day. Pic: Michael Gillen

The school says it has set up Caring Grange to create its own social enterprise. People attending – parents, businesses and the community – will have an opportunity to see and buy the crafts made by the S6 young enterprise teams.

All money raised at Caring Grange events will go towards resources for the youngsters to allow them to access the local community and beyond.