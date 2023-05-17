News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
KSI Instagram post promoting JD Sports banned
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Vauxhall warns of “significant job losses” due to Brexit deal
Holly Willoughby ‘considered quitting This Morning’
Incredible video shows Lancaster bomber taking flight for Dambusters
Government extends £2 bus fare cap

Grangemouth High School pupils putting on a beauty of a Disney show

Pupils at Grangemouth High School are working hard on their latest production – Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

By James Trimble
Published 17th May 2023, 10:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 10:52 BST

The talented youngsters have been rehearsing for the show, which takes place from Wednesday, June 14, to Friday, June 16, since the start of the year and the cast and production team has now grown to include 75 pupils.

Curtain goes up for all shows at the Tinto Drive school at 7pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets are now available and can be purchased from the school office on (01324) 660210.

There is some Disney magic coming to Grangemouth High School next monthThere is some Disney magic coming to Grangemouth High School next month
There is some Disney magic coming to Grangemouth High School next month
Related topics:DisneyTickets