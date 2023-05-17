Grangemouth High School pupils putting on a beauty of a Disney show
Pupils at Grangemouth High School are working hard on their latest production – Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.
By James Trimble
Published 17th May 2023, 10:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 10:52 BST
The talented youngsters have been rehearsing for the show, which takes place from Wednesday, June 14, to Friday, June 16, since the start of the year and the cast and production team has now grown to include 75 pupils.
Curtain goes up for all shows at the Tinto Drive school at 7pm.
Tickets are now available and can be purchased from the school office on (01324) 660210.