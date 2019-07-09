Grangemouth High School pupils develop library app

Senior pupils from Grangemouth High School designed and developed a new library app to assist students who have English as a second language.

It was developed, designed and translated by three pupils, Izabela Trzybinska (18), Lee Taylor (17) and Jack Dickson (15) and is currently in English and Polish.

It is hoped other languages will be introduced in the future.

Yvonne Manning, Falkirk Council’s principal librarian praised pupils for their skills in creating the application.

She said: “It’s a fantastic and innovative app which has been created very professionally by the pupils involved. It’s a great idea which other schools might like to adopt. “Libraries are a place where pupils who have english as an additional language can go to familiarise themselves with a wide variety of useful information and this app will help them make best use of all the educational resources available in school libraries and it is great for them to be taught this in their own language.”