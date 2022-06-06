Grangemouth High School musical: Hello Dolly ... Parton?

And it’s going to be worth the wait as the youngsters perform 9 to 5 the Musical from Tuesday, June 7 to Friday, June 10.

Based on the 1980 comedy film which starred Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as three downtrodden secretaries who get their own back on their male

chauvinist boss, the musical features plenty of singing and dancing and, of course, Dolly’s memorable title number.

The cast of Grangemouth High's musical 9 to 5

After having had to cancel Cats in 2020, and record a video performance of Shrek the Musical in 2021, pupils and staff are thrilled to be able to actually present 9 to 5 live on stage at Grangemouth High School this week.

A Grangemouth High School spokesperson said: “The pupils have been singing, acting and dancing their way to the end of term preparing to perform in the school’s first live musical since 2019.

"The musical follows the story of Violet, Dora-lee and Judy, who are fed up of their macho, egotistical boss Mr Hart and eventually they kidnap him before taking over the office.

“The way in which the trio execute their plan will have your sides splitting. Audiences will recognise the famous song 9 to 5, but the show also includes toe-tapping

original music by Dolly Parton which will be sure to keep you yee-hawing ‘til the cows come home.