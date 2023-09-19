Grangemouth High School hosts first in-person prizegiving in four years

S1: Certificate of Personal Achievement – Devin Balmain, Evan Bell, Isla Brodie, Jennifer Differ, Jorjey Dooley, Amelia Johnston, Lucy Monro, Lucy Paton, Zoe Spowart and Sophie Stewart. S2: Certificate of Personal Achievement – Caitlin Anderson, Ruby Forsyth, Miguel Freiria, Kailyn Gentle, Jami-Leigh Gilchrist, Zoe Graham, Vanessa Kaldus, Mason Niven, Ellie O’Hare, Omotoyosi Shittu, Timi Somefun and Imogen Wareing. S3: Certificate of Personal Achievement – Hannah Baird, Alex Carswell, Emma Coupar, Chloe Cousar, Marnie Dickson, Wiktor Gebus, Bethany Holmes, Skye Kenny, Jack MacLean, Campbell Melia, Taylor Merrilees, Grace Newton, Rory Pittman, Emily Reid, Hope Reid, Finlay Tulloch, Ryan Watson, Alex Wood and Ella Murray (Kirk of the Holyrood: RME). S4: Amy Alexander – Certificate of Personal Achievement, Outstanding Achievement in Practical Cookery, Practical Cookery Award; Gemma Anderson – Certificate of Personal Achievement, Outstanding Achievement in Biology, Chemistry and Music; Ciara Beattie – Certificate of Personal Achievement; Brogan Buckham – Certificate of Personal Achievement, Outstanding Achievement in Application of Maths, Business Management and English; Brandon Cartner – Outstanding Achievement in Geography/Travel & Tourism; Lennon Clark – Outstanding Achievement in Spanish; Aaron Conway – Certificate of Personal Achievement, Outstanding Achievement in Spanish; Jayden Cowan – Certificate of Personal Achievement, Outstanding Achievement in Maths and Physics; Kai Davidson – Outstanding Achievement in Music Tech; Freya-Louise Dougall – Certificate of Personal Achievement, Concrete Society Design Award; Tristan Findlay – Outstanding Achievement in Maths & Business; Aaron Gavin – Certificate of Personal Achievement, TBB Architecture Award; Thomas Houston – Certificate of Personal Achievement; Ingrid Hunter – Certificate of Personal Achievement, Outstanding Achievement in Drama, German, History and Modern Studies; Sunny Li – Outstanding Achievement in Art & Design; Dags Majors – Outstanding Achievement in General Science and Computing Science; Aaron Maxwell – Outstanding Achievement in English, German and Geography/Travel & Tourism; Obaloluwa Shittu – Outstanding Achievement in French; Isla Sneddon – Certificate of Personal Achievement; Outstanding Achievement in French; Tobi Somefun – Outstanding Achievement in Maths & Business; Keira Strathie – Outstanding Achievement in Geography. S5: Greig Bamford – Certificate of Personal Achievement, Outstanding Achievement in Practical Electronics; Poppy Bradgate – Outstanding Achievement in Drama; Alice Donaldson – Certificate of Personal Achievement, Outstanding Achievement in Human Biology; Josh Fyvie – Certificate of Personal Achievement, Outstanding Achievement in Geography; Eve Hamilton – Certificate of Personal Achievement; Lucy Hume – Certificate of Personal Achievement, Outstanding Achievement in Business Management, English and Modern Studies; Hannah Kerrigan – Certificate of Personal Achievement; Elisabeth Lyons – Certificate of Personal Achievement, Syngenta Award for Human Biology; Michael Macdonald – Certificate of Personal Achievement; James Marshall – Outstanding Achievement in Physical Education, Certificate of Personal Achievement; Kris Martin – Certificate of Personal Achievement; Lauren Meichan – Certificate of Personal Achievement, Outstanding Achievement in RMPS; Zara Mill – Certificate of Personal Achievement; William Reid – Certificate of Personal Achievement, Outstanding Achievement in Computing Science and Music, Award for Achievement in Chemistry; Regan Sligo – Certificate of Personal Achievement; Skye Sneddon – Outstanding Achievement in RMPS; Bethany Spowart – Certificate of Personal Achievement, Outstanding Achievement in Chemistry, German, Maths and Physics; Rowan Stewart – Certificate of Personal Achievement; Caitlin Tamlin-Young – Certificate of Personal Achievement; Robyn Vause – Certificate of Personal Achievement, Outstanding Achievement in Art & Design. S6: Aidan Anderson – Certificate of Personal Achievement, Outstanding Achievement in Geography/Travel & Tourism; Pawel Bajorek – Certificate of Personal Achievement; Roan Buckham – Certificate of Personal Achievement, Outstanding Achievement in Admin & IT and Music; Ellis Calder – Outstanding Achievement in Art & Design; Claire Campbell – Certificate of Personal Achievement, Outstanding Achievement in Geography/Travel & Tourism, The Award for Excellence in Enterprise Education; Kyle Campbell – Certificate of Personal Achievement, Outstanding Achievement in Accounting and Politics; Holly Ferguson – Outstanding Achievement in Practical Cake Craft; Caitlin Freeburn – Certificate of Personal Achievement, Outstanding Achievement in Personal Finance; Davide Grigore – Certificate of Personal Achievement; Poppy Groves – Certificate of Personal Achievement; Matthew Hong – Certificate of Personal Achievement, Outstanding Achievement in Physical Education; Lucy Kemp – Certificate of Personal Achievement, Outstanding Achievement in Customer Services and Photography; Joshua Laing – Certificate of Personal Achievement; Jon Paul MacGregor – Outstanding Achievement in Personal Finance; Antoni Madden – Certificate of Personal Achievement; Charlotte Makin – Certificate of Personal Achievement; Callum McGarry – Certificate of Personal Achievement, Outstanding Achievement in Music Tech; Brooke Morrison – Certificate of Personal Achievement, Outstanding Achievement in Drama, The Connochie Award for Volunteering; Ethan Murray – Outstanding Achievement in Music Tech; Bilal Mustafa – Certificate of Personal Achievement, Outstanding Achievement in Computing Science; Atlas Reid – Certificate of Personal Achievement, Outstanding Achievement in Admin & IT, Award for Hard Work and Resilience in Art; Shaun Ross – Outstanding Achievement in Computing Science; Rachel Scoular – Certificate of Personal Achievement, Outstanding Achievement in Computing Science and Maths; Julia Simpson – Unison Business Award; Angus Tulloch – Zetland Parish Church: Religious and Moral Education. Special Awards. Creative, Aesthetic & Sporting Awards: Senior Vocalist of the Year Trophy – Roan Buckham; Junior Vocalist of the Year Trophy – Darragh Lees; Senior Musician of the Year Trophy – Isla Snedden; Junior Musician of the Year Trophy – Keir Wilson; Outstanding Achievement in Music Trophy – Roan Buckham; The Scougall Trophy for Drama – Poppy Bradgate; James Black Memorial Shield for Artistic Achievement (Junior) – Sophie Stewart (S1); Moray Middle School Trophy for Artistic Achievement (Senior) – Bethany Holmes/Mackenzie Servera; The Anne Addison Art Trophy – Angus Tulloch; The Paterson Shield for Sporting Achievements (Junior) – Rhys Morrison; Falkirk Football Club for Sporting Achievement – Cameron Lawson; Inter-house Sports Day Champions – Kerse House; Inter-house Pupil Champions – Marnie Dickson, Ryan Watson. Awards for Wider Achievement in the School Community: English as an Additional Language Award for Achievement – Muyaser Idries; Award for Exceptional Progress (Additional Support Centre) – Aiden Anderson; Award for Progress (Support for Learning Department) – Breanna Hunter; The Margaret Dickson Award for Student of Integrity – Kyle Campbell; Service to the Wider Community – Atlas Reid; Iain Mackenzie Award for Generosity and Kindness – Atlas Reid; Service to the School Community (Rotary Club) – Antoni Madden; The Jim Tierney Award for Maths – Bethany Spowart; The Lilias Hotchkiss Literary Award – Lucy Hume; Science Award for Endeavour – Eva Nicolson; Outstanding Effort in Laboratory Science – Kris Martin; Elliott-Smyth Award for Computing – Rachel Scoular; The Peter McOwan Electronics Award – Greig Bamford; Joan Fyfe Memorial Trophy – Abigail Clarkin; GHS Former Pupils Reunion Trophy for Attitude and Attendance – Shaun Ross; Lynsey Didcock Memorial Trophy – Caitlin Freeburn; Forth Valley Wider Achievement Award – Rachel Wylie; Heriot Watt University Leadership Award – Sophie Stewart (S4); Senior Leadership Academy Award donated by the 59ers of Grangemouth – Roksana Rybarczyk; House Championship Trophy – Carron House; Head Teacher’s Merit Award (Juniors) – Jack Lacey, Omotoyosi Shittu, Iris Makin; Head Teacher’s Merit Award (Seniors) – Laura Namyslo, Lauren Meichan, Lucy Kemp; Head Teacher’s Award for Service to the School – Brooke Morrison, Kyle Campbell; Moir-Brown Proxime Accessit (Sponsored by Grangemouth High School Parent Council) – Bethany Spowart; Dux for the School (Sponsored by Ineos and Grangemouth High School Parent Council) – Lucy Hume.