Grangemouth classrooms could house Fife pupils from burnt out school

Falkirk Council has answered a plea for help from Fife after a devastating fire gutted a high school, leaving 1400 pupils without classrooms.

Director of Children’s Services Robert Naylor contacted his counterpart in Fife this morning (Tuesday), offering to accommodate three classes in Bo’ness Academy and four in Grangemouth High School.

Mr Naylor has said his team are also looking at capacity in Carrongrange School to see if they can help, as around 80 of those affected were pupils with additional needs,

Fife Council made the plea after a blaze ripped through Woodmill High School, Dunfermline, on Sunday, saying all of its schools were at capacity at the moment.

They are particularly concerned to get suitable accommodation for the children with additional needs.

Councillors were told about the offer at a meeting of Falkirk Council’s executive today (Tuesday).

Councillor David Alexander, the SNP group’s acting education spokesperson, thanked the director for his prompt action and said: “If a neighbouring local authority can help, then it should do so.”

Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn agreed, saying: “It’s important that they get back to school and continue their education as soon as possible.

“We can say ‘there but for the grace of God’ that we have not had such a major event and I’d like to think other authorities would help us out under similar circumstances.”

It is not yet known whether Fife Council will take up the offer.

A 14-year-old boy is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court in connection with the blaze.