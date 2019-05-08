Gran’s concern about ‘lack’ of exam choice at Denny High

A concerned grandparent has hit out at what she says ia lack of subject choices for her granddaughters who are pupils at Denny High School.

The woman, who did not wish to be named, said: “It seems that the school has many opportunities for Advanced Higher dance and drama subjects, but limited advanced higher options when it comes to academic subjects.

“In addition, it would appear that when choosing subjects for their Highers, the pupils can make their choice one day and then within a few weeks these subjects can be withdrawn.

“Pupils choose their subjects based on the entry requirements for their choice of career. Changes like this can be detrimental to their future!

“This is not the first year that the school has altered the subjects offered to pupils – this practice has been in operation in previous years to 4th and 5th year pupils..

“Surely this practice cannot be acceptable to either the council or the Scottish Government? If education is a high priority for the Scottish Government, then what is going on in our local high school?”

Denny Highs rector, Stephen Miller, said: “Denny High School is offering advanced Higher study in English, physics, maths, chemistry, drama, physical education and music.

“There are consortia arrangements with other secondary schools in the area for delivering history, biology and engineering science.

“This provision, and method of provision, is in line with that of other Falkirk secondary schools.”