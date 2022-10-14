Brodie Bell (17) is just one of the graduates from Falkirk Canal College

Now a new intake of Summer School participants have already taken up the reins, learning new skills in an eight-week course which began in August.

Operated by Keep Scotland Beautiful since 2019, the Canal College programme is a heritage skills-focused employment project which helps people boost their life and work opportunities, while protecting the nation’s canal heritage.

People of all ages and backgrounds take part, developing their confidence, skills and work experience to help them progress into employment and training.

Many of the projects support the work of Archaeology Scotland and Historic Environment Scotland, as well as Scottish Canals.

Students who successfully completed the previous 12-week Canal College programme gathered at the Coach House in Camelon, Falkirk, earlier this year to celebrate their achievements.

The 10 participants took part in outdoor, hands-on learning along the Forth and Clyde and Union Canals and successfully completed a wide range of practical activities

helping conserve and enhance the canals’ built, natural and cultural heritage.

Activities included working with Innovate Rural to design and build an installation at the Falkirk Wheel from reclaimed wood, and teaming up with Archaeology Scotland to work on projects at the Antonine Wall and The Pineapple at the Dunmore Estate in Airth.

Candidates worked towards an SQA qualification in Cultural Heritage. putting them on the path to careers in outdoor based jobs such as forestry, landscaping and even construction.

They also gained the John Muir Discovery award for conservation, the Saltire Award for volunteering and the Archaeology Scotland Heritage Heroes Silver Award through taking part in the course.

Charlie Lyons, of Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “Every single person graduating from Canal College has worked extremely hard to gain their qualifications. I am very proud of everyone and impressed by the commitment that they have demonstrated.

“The course is designed to provide practical hands-on experience while helping to build self-esteem. I hope that our graduates walk away with the confidence and skills to re-enter the workplace, working to protect Scotland’s cultural heritage.”

Brodie Bell (17) attended Canal College and found it to be helpful in finding something he was passionate about.

He said: “Canal College gave me the opportunity to try out and learn new skills. I really enjoyed working outdoors helping to tidy up and redesign public spaces. I was

inspired to apply to Oatridge College to study horticulture and landscaping.

“Everyone was very friendly, and I liked the relaxed environment. It helped build my confidence and self-belief.”

Annie Rodgers, who worked with Keep Scotland Beautiful for six months in a support role, was a candidate at Canal College before becoming a mentor to another candidate who is registered blind.

Like Brodie, her experience at Canal College gave her the confidence to get back into work.

She said: “After a full time career I had redundancy and then a primary care giver role that left me doubtful of ever returning to the workplace. The environment at Canal College is one of nurture and diversity which is a great leveller especially if you haven’t been able to work in a team for many years."