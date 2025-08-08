Good news for pupils in the Linlithgow Journal and Gazette area
Early indications show that the results from senior pupils attending West Lothian's 11 secondary schools continued to improve across a number of key indicators.
Pupils in S5 achieving one or more Level 6 qualification, which includes Highers, increased. Both the number of S5 and S6 pupils achieving five or more Level 6 qualifications, such as Highers, also saw rises this year.
Executive councillor for education, Andrew McGuire said: “Well done to all of our young people who have received their exam results. Their hard work and commitment to their learning has led to these achievements.”
In the Falkirk Council area, the number of pupils receiving A to C grades in their Highers was 73.9 per cent – up from last year’s 72.3 per cent. The number achieving A to C grades in Advanced Highers was 75.2 per cent – an increase from 73.4 per cent last year.
Councillor Iain Sinclair, Falkirk Council’s spokesperson for education, said: “These results reflect the hard work and commitment of young people across Falkirk.”
Levels of attainment for learners in the Edinburgh area also remained high, with a record number of passes in vocational courses.
National 5s saw passes (A-C grades) of 80 per cent and Highers saw passes of 78.5 per cent.
Councillor James Dalgleish, education convener, said: “It has been fantastic to see the wide range of qualifications and awards achieved.”