Golden days at Braes High as school achieves top sports award

Pupils and staff at a Falkirk Council high school are delighted with their success after deciding to go for gold.

Braes High has received the sportscotland Gold Award awarded to schools which have achieved the highest levels of pupil participation in extra-curricular sport and activity.

A school spokesperson said: “At Braes High, we have had consistent high numbers of pupils taking sport through extra-curricular clubs and teams; enhanced our pupil leadership within sport through our sports captains and sport council; and celebrated pupil successes in sport regularly, in particular through our annual Sport Awards event.

"We have a wide range of different activities that have offered opportunities for all pupils to engage in sport and physical activity.

Members of Braes High's sports council with their new gold award flag. Pic: Contributed

"All of this has culminated in us achieving our Sports Scotland Gold Award, which we are incredibly proud of as a school community.”

The award is funded by the National Lottery and is a national initiative designed to encourage schools to put young people at the heart of decision making, planning and implementation of extra-curricular school sport.