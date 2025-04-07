Golden celebrations at Bainsford Primary after UNICEF award
Staff and pupils enjoyed a day of golden celebrations as they marked the school’s achievement of the UNICEF Rights Respecting School Gold Award.
After a lot of hard work, the school was awarded gold status in the initiative earlier this year.
Bainsford Primary’s efforts to integrate children’s rights into everyday school life were rewarded as UNICEF recognised how staff and pupils promoted discussion and awareness of the subject, including the formation of the Bainsford Bairns group to uphold children’s rights through various activities.
The school has also reviewed policies to ensure they reflect a rights-based approach, promoting fairness and equality involving engagement with the wider community in rights related initiatives, such as environmental and local improvement projects involving pupils.
Susanne McCafferty, headteacher, said: “Receiving the Gold Award from UNICEF UK is a moment of immense pride for our school community.
"We thank Mr Deed, Miss McKerracher and the Bainsford Bairns for their leadership through the Bronze, Silver and Gold Awards.
"This prestigious recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to putting children’s rights at the very heart of everything we do.
"The Rights Respecting Schools Award (RRSA) has transformed our school, fostering an environment where every pupil feels valued, empowered, and inspired to make a positive difference.
"This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our pupils and staff, who have embraced these principles with enthusiasm and purpose. Together, we are building a community rooted in respect, inclusion, and equality!"
