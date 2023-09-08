Gas pass: Forth Valley College helps firms get employees up to speed on latest industry requirements

Watch more videos on Shots!

The Accredited Certification Scheme (ACS) covers a range of sectors within the downstream gas industry including domestic, commercial, liquefied petroleum gas

(LPG) and emergency service provider (ESP) – and is a mandatory course for all plumbers working with gas.

The first three-day course has been organised to run from from Monday, October 2 to Wednesday, October 4 and another will take place from Monday, October 30 to Wednesday November 1.

Harry Hunter shows off the Forth Valley College training facilities (Picture: Submitted)

Assessments normally consist of a combination of practical and theory examinations and on successful completion, BPEC Certification Ltd will upload the assessment

results to Gas Safe Register.

ACS certificates are normally valid for five years, but on expiry, candidates are eligible to take re-assessment. The re-assessment can be taken up to six months

prior to the expiry date of the initial qualification without losing out (MOT style).

Harry Hunter, FVC commercial trainer, said: “We hope as many plumbers and gas heating engineers as possible in the Forth Valley area will consider us to renew or

complete their ACS qualification.

"The new Falkirk Campus centre, based within the College’s Energy Centre, will enable the candidates to train and be assessed in the domestic gas suite. With top of

the range brand new modern appliances set within a bright and open space, the new domestic gas centre will provide training and assessment for industry professionals and will attract new students to gas engineering.”