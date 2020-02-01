Further Education chief tours Falkirk’s brand new college

Scotland’s Minister for Further Education, Higher Education and Science was given the grand tour of Forth Valley College (FVC) earlier this week - and seemed impressed.

Richard Lochhead was welcomed by FVC Principal Dr Ken Thomson and board of management chairman Ross Martin before being given a first hand impression of what’s reckoned to be a unique resource.

The £78m Falkirk campus, which opened on January 13 “as a historic moment in local education”, will also serve as FVC’s headquarters.

Designed by architects Reiach and Hall and constructed by Balfour Beatty the facilities include world class laboratories, a process training rig, transmission training centre, distillation plant, virtual control room, mini-rig, biotechnology centre, sports centre and front of house training salons for hairdressing and beauty.

Other facilities include a learning resource centre, food outlets, conferencing and sports facilities.

The 20,709 square metre college hosts 450 members of staff and caters for 2,000 full-time students.

FVC Principal Dr Ken Thomson said: “We were delighted to welcome the Minister to our new Falkirk Campus and to show him how the Scottish Government’s £65 million worth of investment has been spent, to create Scotland’s most modern college campus.

“I led him on a tour of the new facilities and his feedback has been excellent.

“We look forward to welcoming him back very soon”.