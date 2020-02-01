Further Education chief tours Falkirk’s brand new college

Richard Lochhead, left, with FVC Principal Dr Ken Thomson.
Scotland’s Minister for Further Education, Higher Education and Science was given the grand tour of Forth Valley College (FVC) earlier this week - and seemed impressed.

Richard Lochhead was welcomed by FVC Principal Dr Ken Thomson and board of management chairman Ross Martin before being given a first hand impression of what’s reckoned to be a unique resource.

The £78m Falkirk campus, which opened on January 13 “as a historic moment in local education”, will also serve as FVC’s headquarters.

Designed by architects Reiach and Hall and constructed by Balfour Beatty the facilities include world class laboratories, a process training rig, transmission training centre, distillation plant, virtual control room, mini-rig, biotechnology centre, sports centre and front of house training salons for hairdressing and beauty.

Other facilities include a learning resource centre, food outlets, conferencing and sports facilities.

The 20,709 square metre college hosts 450 members of staff and caters for 2,000 full-time students.

FVC Principal Dr Ken Thomson said: “We were delighted to welcome the Minister to our new Falkirk Campus and to show him how the Scottish Government’s £65 million worth of investment has been spent, to create Scotland’s most modern college campus.

“I led him on a tour of the new facilities and his feedback has been excellent.

“We look forward to welcoming him back very soon”.