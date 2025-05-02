Funding now available to pay worker to support Gaelic activities in Falkirk area

By James Trimble
Published 2nd May 2025, 13:03 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 13:03 BST
New multi-year funding has been secured to enable the creation of a “Gaelic officer” to support local groups undertaking Gaelic development work,

Bòrd na Gàidhlig has now opened the Gaelic Officers funding scheme after confirmation from the Scottish Government that it will receive £510,000 to deliver the scheme in 2025/26, with a further £90,000 contributed from other Bòrd budgets.

Iain MacMillan, director of development at Bòrd na Gàidhlig, said: “We are very happy we have been able to open the Gaelic Officers scheme to applications and it will provide support to organisations for almost three years.

"We are anticipating a competetive funding round and strong applications from organisations in a position to have a big impact on Gaelic development at the community level.”

Funding is now available and open to applications from interested groups (Picture: Ian Georgeson, National World)Funding is now available and open to applications from interested groups (Picture: Ian Georgeson, National World)
Applications can be made for funding support through to March 2028, with each organisation able to apply for up to £40,000 per year.

Registered Scottish charities or community interest companies registered in Scotland who are looking to create a new post, or to extend an existing Gaelic development post are welcome to apply.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said: “It is essential that Gaelic is promoted at a community level to all ages and in as many locations as possible. Indeed, it is a priority reflected in the Scottish Languages Bill currently making progress through the Scottish Parliament.

“I am therefore pleased that the Scottish Government will continue funding for Bòrd na Gàidhlig’s Gaelic Officers Scheme, which provides an important opportunity for Gaelic to be embedded in local projects and represented in community initiatives.

"I look forward to a strong range of applications being submitted.”

Visit the website for more information.

