Funding boost for Forth Valley College support project for those with additional needs

A transformational project developed by Forth Valley College will now be able to continue to expand after receiving further funding from Falkirk Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund.

The funding award will enable “Brighter Future”, as the initiative is called, to continue to support additional support needs students with their mental health and wellbeing, through the provision of a Youth Hub based at FVC’s Falkirk Campus.

At the Brighter Future Youth Hub – run by additional support workers Ewan Aiken and David Gentles – small groups of additional support needs students come

together and socialise through activities in an informal setting.

The funding will allow the Brighter Future project continue to help and support even more people (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

These activities can include arts and crafts and external local visits to the Kelpies and the Helix – all designed to be supportive and create a safe space to discuss any health and wellbeing issues.

An exciting development to the project this year will also see individuals with learning disabilities and lifelong support needs from Carrondale Care Home benefit from a bespoke programme of learning.

Additional support worker David Gentles said: “The funding will enable the continued delivery of the Brighter Future Youth Hub, which is targets at students with additional support needs between the ages of 16 and 25, providing a safe place to socialise, make friends and meet new people out with class time.

"The project aims to promote positive health and wellbeing, providing support, in a relaxed environment. We are also thrilled that the funding will allow for the launch of a new project called ‘Moving On’, which aims to provide training opportunities for individuals with life limiting conditions.

"Working with Carrondale Care Home, we will provide a tailored course to meet the needs of the residents, promoting the development of new skills, social interaction and providing a pathway into future learning.

"The course will be delivered by lecturer Kerry Kay and will be supported by additional Support Worker Linda Campbell.”

All of the activities within the project are designed to improve confidence, increase social interaction and reduce feelings of isolation which can have a negative impact on health and wellbeing.

The Falkirk Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund, which was created by the Scottish Government in 2021 and managed by CVS Falkirk, is now in its fourth year.

FVC’s Brighter Future project was one of 41 initiatives to successfully receive funding with a total local investment of £426,000.

Eloise Wilson, partnership development manager at CVS Falkirk and District, said: “We have managed the Falkirk Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund

for the Falkirk District area since it began.

“We have been able to support Forth Valley College to deliver a range of activities aiming to improve the mental health and wellbeing of local students. Following a successful application to the most recent round of funding, we look forward to hearing about the difference this makes for the student community.”

Pauline Jackson, FVC’s development and fundraising manager, added: “We were delighted to be one of the 41 local organisations awarded funding through the fourth round of the fund.

"The project activities are a crucial part of promoting positive mental health and wellbeing and the funding ensures we can continue to develop these over the next 12 months.”

