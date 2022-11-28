Funding allows Forth Valley College to loan out exciting and educational STEM boxes to local primary schools

The new funding has allowed the team at FVC to create a range of eight STEM boxes, which are now available to be loaned out across the whole of the Forth Valley region.

The boxes cover the subject areas of Rocket Launch, Biological Systems and BBC Microbit Coding (CityFibre), Forces, Warm Houses, Clean Water, Green Energy and Design and Build, and can be used for up to two weeks for P5 to P7 classes.

Each box contains materials to complete all activities with a class of 30 pupils and they come well equipped, though some everyday materials will be required from the

The FVC STEM Boxes will be loaned out to primary schools in the Falkirk area

school.

Over the last three years, the Green Economy Fund has supported FVC to provide innovative STEM learning in schools across Forth Valley,

Geraldine Marais, of the Edina Trust, said: “The Edina Trust is delighted to support this project. Our aim is to enhance primary science teaching by funding science resources in schools around the UK, bringing science to life in the classroom.

"FVC’s STEM Box project does just that! It will allow pupils to get hands on, carrying out investigations across a wide range of topics covering real life contexts and issues. We hope the loan boxes will be well used and enthuse pupils’ ongoing interest in science.”

FVC science lecturer Kerstin Doig developed and led the college’s outreach STEM workshop programme to schools over the last few years.

She said: “These STEM Boxes are packed full of engaging experiments and knowledge and we are confident they will inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers.

“We are so glad that the Edina Trust have stepped in to support our STEM Box initiative to help promote these subjects throughout the Forth Valley. We are

confident the teachers of STEM subjects will reap the benefits of the STEM Box programme in the weeks and months to come.”

