From slime creation to 'forensic blood spatter': New Forth Valley College course for budding young scientists
The STEM Club has been designed to encourage young people aged eight to 14 from across the Forth Valley area to consider a career in science and technology by engaging them in a variety of interactive activities relating to science, technology, engineering and maths.
The activities covered in this course will show how STEM subjects relate to everyday life in fun and imaginative ways.
Club members could be involved in a wide range of experiments including making slime, creating DNA Necklaces, constructing race car kits, building mini computers, programming computing games and forensic blood spatter.
A FVC spokesperson said: “The STEM Club is suitable for all young people, with a wide range of abilities, whether they already have an interest in science and technology or not.”
