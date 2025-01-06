From slime creation to 'forensic blood spatter': New Forth Valley College course for budding young scientists

By James Trimble
Published 6th Jan 2025, 10:28 GMT
Science and technology loving youngsters while be able to expand their knowledge at the start of 2025 thanks to a new evening course at Forth Valley College (FVC).

The STEM Club has been designed to encourage young people aged eight to 14 from across the Forth Valley area to consider a career in science and technology by engaging them in a variety of interactive activities relating to science, technology, engineering and maths.

The activities covered in this course will show how STEM subjects relate to everyday life in fun and imaginative ways.

Club members could be involved in a wide range of experiments including making slime, creating DNA Necklaces, constructing race car kits, building mini computers, programming computing games and forensic blood spatter.

The new STEM Club course is available at the FVC Falkirk campus (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)The new STEM Club course is available at the FVC Falkirk campus (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
A FVC spokesperson said: “The STEM Club is suitable for all young people, with a wide range of abilities, whether they already have an interest in science and technology or not.”

Visit the website for more information.

