Free bus service to Forth Valley College as students switch to remote learning

Students in Clackmannanshire who do not have access to their own transport will now be able to travel for free to Forth Valley College’s Falkirk and Stirling Campuses.

Thanks to funding from the UK Government’s Community Renewal Fund, FVC is now working in partnership with Dial-a-journey and Pre-Employment in Clackmannanshire (PEC) to pilot the new Monday to Friday term time free bus service for students for a six-month period, from January until June 2022.

Dial-a-Journey will take students to Forth Valley College's Falkirk campus free of charge

Spaces are limited so students are being encouraged to pre-book their seats as soon as possible.

The announcement comes on the day FVC revealed it was moving to remote learning for the last days of term in 2021 and also considering pursuing a “hybrid” approach to learning early in 2022.

