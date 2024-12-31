Forth Valley students set for once-in-a-lifetime culinary trip to Nepal

The Forth Valley students heading to Nepal in February with college lecturers Arnelle Hall and Chris Foote.

A group of students from Forth Valley College are set to embark on a once in a lifetime trip to Nepal.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hospitality, Events and Tourism students will visit the regions of Kathmandu, Chitwan and Pokhara during their 17 day trip.

The unique educational journey has been organised in conjunction with the LCCI College in Nepal and will provide them with hands-on experience in culinary arts, professional development and community engagement centred around the themes of sustainability, community engagement and culinary tourism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trip, which takes place in early February, has been made possible after a successful Government Turing Funding application.

Those students lucky enough to have secured a place on the trip are Annie Wardrope, Jordan Fawley, Yana Suriana, Jack Eadie, Heidi Craig, Sophie Stewart, Hannah Kane, Brandon Crews, Adrian Zander and Anastasia Severina.

With just weeks until their departure, the group are now in the final stages of preparation.

Annie Wardrope, Professional Cookery student, said: “We’re really excited about the opportunity to go to Nepal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While classmate Sophie Stewart added: “To experience the culture and learn about Asian cookery will be amazing.”

The group will be accompanied by college lecturers Arnelle Hall and Chris Foote.

Karyn King, college hospitality operations manager, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for our Hospitality, Events and Professional Cookery students to experience culture and learning in a completely new environment.

"They will experience a packed itinerary including trips to a national park, community cooking classes and a local brewery amongst others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This trip will enhance their learning, and give them a new, global insight into their chosen careers, while developing lots of skills.

"It is fantastic to work in partnership with LCCIGQ, an award winning college in Kathmandu, who are offering support in the planning of the trip and also kindly hosting us, while we are in Nepal.”

Pauline Jackson, FVC’s development and fundraising manager, added: “We were delighted to be one of the successful applicants to the UK Government’s Turing Scheme. Overall, over 750 applications were submitted from across the UK and our project will give Forth Valley College students an amazing opportunity through learning in a global context. This experience will be of huge benefit as they take their next steps into the world of work and further learning.”