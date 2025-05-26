Forth Valley students prepare to show off art work in End of Year exhibition

The work of the most creative students at Forth Valley College will go on display from this weekend.

A popular event, the degree and diploma art exhibition launches this Friday, May 30, at the Stirling campus and features work by the next generation of artists from the college’s creative industries department.

It will highlight a wide range of media including art, design, photography, sculpture, installation, video and audio created by learners from the BA Art and Design (Third Years), Visual Communications (Second Years), HND Photography (Second Years) and HND Art and Design (Second Years), as well as highlighting the talent of students across courses in art and design, film media and sound production.

One of those who work will be on display is BA Art and Design third year student Lucy Croy, 24, from Grangemouth, who is exhibiting three multi-layered pieces. She said: “I am really looking forward to the show and giving people the chance to see my work. I have exhibited artwork before, but this will be the biggest one so far. I am really enjoying this course and would recommend it to anyone.”

Lucy Croy from Grangemouth is preparing to display her work in the Forth Valley College End of Year show. Pic: Contributed

Fellow student on her course Iona McMurray, 21, from Tillicoultry, who is exhibiting a large patchwork cyanotype piece, said: “This is the biggest exhibition I have been involved in and I can’t wait. I feel this is the best and largest piece of art I have created so far and I am excited at showing it off. The course I am on is great and the support you get here is excellent.”

Meanwhile, showing age is no barrier, Liz Moffat, 68, from Menstrie, said: “I am looking forward to getting my work finished and then exhibited at the End of Year Show. Anyone who comes along can expect to see a huge variety of artworks from a range of different mediums such as photography, textiles, painting and sculpture. I would encourage anyone to come along and view the artwork on display.”

The exhibition is free and will be open to the public from 10am to 4pml on Friday, May 30 and Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday next week, and from 10am to 8.30pm on Tuesday, June 3.

Kenny MacInnes, principal of Forth Valley College, said: “As always, I am really looking forward to this year’s End of Year show as it is one of the college’s highlights of the year. It is a fantastic opportunity for our students to showcase their work, which they have been creating over the last year and I encourage as many people as possible to come along and see for themselves the talent that Forth Valley College has developed a reputation for producing in this area.”