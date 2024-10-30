Forth Valley College's magnificent seven staff who have benefitted from Admin and IT courses

The seven members of staff to have benefitted from completing Admin and IT courses at the college, pictured with Curriculum Manager for the subject area Leanne Wilson (third from right).

Seven employees at Forth Valley College have progressed in their careers thanks to completing administration and IT courses available on their workplace doorstep.

Gillian Hume (executive administrator), Mandy Kirk (learning skills and resource assistant), Amy Marshall (department administrator), Linzi Gow (student administration business partner), Grace Hepburn (department administrator), Ashley Roper (information assistant) and Laura Regan (information assistant) have all benefitted from completing the qualifications to attain their desired college roles and hope to inspire colleagues – and others from outwith the college – to check out the business courses available there.

Amy Marshall said: “The jobs I was applying for were all looking for a HNC within either Admin or Business, so doing the course was a no brainer for me. I know that having completed the course, it has definitely opened more doors when it comes to job opportunities – the perfect example being how I have moved into the role of Department Administrator since completing the course in 2023. Without doing the course, I’m not sure I’d have secured this role, or even have had the confidence to apply.”

Laura Regan added: “I had been hoping for a change of career and had been advised that the HNC Admin and IT was the best option for the job role I wanted, this also meant I could work alongside attending college. After attaining my qualification, I applied for a role in reception at the college, which I would have never got without the skills and confidence I gained on the course allowing me to leave my previous job in hairdressing to pursue a new career.”

Leanne Wilson, curriculum manager for business, administration, accounting and management programmes, said: “We are delighted that so many of our colleagues have benefited from achieving our HN Administration and IT qualifications.

"Some have received job offers or promotions based upon their updated skill set, and others have had access to personal and professional opportunities that they may not have otherwise been able to access.

"As an employer, we value these qualifications because we know that it prepares our team for the demands of a dynamic, modern workplace.”

To find out more about the range of courses available visit www.forthvalley.ac.uk/courses/business