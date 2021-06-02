Forth Valley College’s Falkirk campus in line for Scottish design award

It is in the category of architecture: education building or project, and the winners will be announced at a special online ceremony on July 15.

The campus opening marked the culmination of 11 years of collaboration with designers Reiach and Hall Architects and the completion of a ‘family’ of three campuses in a £128million estates programme which saw Alloa open in 2011 and Stirling a year later.

The unique state-of-the-art facilities include world class laboratories, a process training rig, transmission training centre, distillation plant, virtual control room, mini-rig, biotechnology centre, construction workshops, sports centre and front of house training salons for hairdressing and beauty.

The new Forth Valley College Falkirk Campus (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Dr Ken Thomson, principal, said: “Seeing our students walk through the doors of our new Falkirk Campus was an exhilarating and proud experience.

“It was great to welcome them and I am excited to see everyone settle in to this excellent new learning environment.

“Unfortunately the new opening was tempered by COVID 19 as working from home became a necessity.

“However the fabulous design for flexible space and digital infrastructure has meant we’ve been able to accommodate staff and students under social distancing guidelines.

“I am very proud the campus is now being utilised not only for learning, but as the vaccination hub for Falkirk - a fabulous community asset.”He added: “We can’t thank architects Reiach and Hall and Balfour Beatty enough for designing and constructing our new building and helping us to realise our vision.”

