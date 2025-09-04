Forth Valley College's Alloa site under threat as three campus model "no longer financially viable"

The future of Forth Valley College’s Alloa campus is uncertain as the college has warned its three campus model is no longer financially viable.

The college has announced it is exploring options for the campus’ future and that a decision will be made at a meeting of the board of management at the end of the month.

They say all staff have been made aware of the current situation.

The college says under the current Grant-in-Aid funding received from the Scottish Funding Council, and following a ten per cent credit reduction since the 2023/24 session it is no longer financially sustainable to have three campuses.

Following analysis of costs for each campus, in conjunction with utilisation and curriculum, a reduction in the campus foot-print is required to support financial sustainability and the Alloa site was identified.

Education chiefs said the board of management initially considered the reduction of the Alloa campus last September but were not prepared to take a decision at that time until they were satisfied that all options had been fully explored to retain a presence in the campus.

The college says options currently being explored include sale and leaseback of the building, retaining ownership and leaseback of parts of the building or selling part or all of the campus.

Kenny MacInnes, Principal of Forth Valley College, said: “It is with great regret that I have to announce that we are having to consider some significant changes regarding our three-campus estate and in particular our Alloa Campus. I want to emphasise that no final decisions have been made at this stage.

“This follows months of dedicated effort, during which we have explored multiple possible options to secure a positive outcome.

“However, the college’s current financial position - driven by continued flat cash funding, rising staff and maintenance costs, and a reduction in credit delivery - has left us with no choice but to explore a range of options. These steps are being taken to safeguard the long-term financial sustainability of the entire college.

“My senior management team and I are fully committed to finding the best possible way forward in what is an incredibly difficult situation.

“We are considering options and working with our Board of Management and partners to ensure we take the correct decision with regard to the future of the Alloa Campus and its future form.

“We fully understand how unsettling this news will be - particularly the uncertainty for staff and students based at Alloa and for the wider local community in Clackmannanshire. Please be assured that we are here to listen, to answer any questions, and to provide support to anyone who needs it.

“We also recognise the impact on the people of Alloa and Clackmannanshire. The College remains committed to serving the local community and will continue to explore every opportunity to maintain and deliver high-quality education and training in the area.”

The college says it has been engaging with a wide range of stakeholders to find a suitable solution including the Scottish Funding Council, Scottish Government, various public bodies, local authorities, universities, third sector organisations, charities and private companies.

In response to the announcement, GMB Scotland, the biggest union for support staff at Forth Valley College, said the threatened closure was driven by the need for cuts and exposed the failure of the Scottish Government to properly invest in further education.

Keir Greenaway, senior organiser in the public sector, warned staff had been locked out of discussion of the far-reaching plans and demanded their voice is heard.

He said: “The threatened closure of a valued college campus must sound the alarm over funding across further education.

“Every possible option must be considered but the college falsely suggests staff have been consulted prior to this announcement.

“It insists a decision will be taken within weeks but there has been no genuine consultation or serious engagement with staff and there won’t be until unions are invited to sit down for urgent and detailed talks with management.

“The executives making decisions with potentially huge consequences for students and staff must open up discussions and listen to workers’ concerns.

“Anything less than full involvement in this consultative process will be a slap in the face for a skilled and committed workforce plunged into uncertainty by this announcement.”

Alloa and Grangemouth MP Brian Leishman said national cuts to college funding had left the college in “an extremely challenging position”.

He said: “This is not just a local issue – it is the direct result of sustained SNP cuts to college funding.

“The Board of Management has been left in an extremely challenging position, with reduced credit allocations and rising costs.

“The truth is that the SNP Government has failed to protect education in our communities.

“Regardless of what decision the board takes, young people in Alloa and Grangemouth will see their access to further education reduced at the very best – and dedicated staff will face uncertainty and upheaval.

“Education is devolved to the Scottish Government, and the SNP cannot simply pass the buck.

“Colleges in Scotland have seen flat cash settlements for years now with no adjustments for inflation or rising costs.

“This is what abandonment looks like.”