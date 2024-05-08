Forth Valley College: Would-be painter and decorators to show off skills in Falkirk contest
Forth Valley College’s Falkirk campus will host the 45th Scottish Association of Painting Craft Teachers (SAPCT) Annual Craft and Advanced Craft competitions on Thursday, May 9 and May 23.
Eager National Progression Award (NPA) and Modern Apprentice painters and decorators representing schools, colleges and firms from all across Scotland, will converge on the campus to complete various challenges in the FVC painting and decorating workshops.
One of those taking part will be Ty McCann, 18, from Falkirk, a NPA student.
Mo Turner, president of the SAPCT, said: “This competition allows apprentices the opportunity to showcase their practical skills, of which I’m sure excellent standards will be produced on the day. I sincerely hope all competitors thoroughly enjoy the experience and would like to wish everyone the very best of luck on the day.”
Kenny MacInnes, principal of Forth Valley College, said: “We are honoured to host such a prestigious competition and it will be a pleasure to welcome students and staff from other colleges and examiners, to our Falkirk campus for one of the sector’s most eagerly awaited competitions.
“As someone who started out as an apprentice, I acknowledge the importance of the Modern Apprenticeship programme and recognise how transformational it can be for young people.
“Painting and decorating requires high levels of skill, hard work and dedication and I can’t wait to see the completed work produced during this competition, which has attracted the next generation of professional tradesmen and women from across Scotland.”
