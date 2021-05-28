Evening classes at Forth Valley College could help people looking to learn new skills

If ever there was a time to learn new skills that could lead to full-time courses, better your job prospects, enhance your existing career or even find a new one, the time is now, with FVC’s new range of evening courses available to book online at www.forthvalley.ac.uk/evening.

Applications went live on Tuesday, May 25, with courses being offered at all FVC campuses, across four nights which will help people do more with their evenings and transform their career path, CV, skillset and creative and cultural hobbies.

Once again, lockdown has been very difficult for everyone, but it has also given many people an ideal opportunity for reflection on their lives and the inspiration to make changes, learn new things and seize the day…and the night. Evening classes at FVC could be the ideal answer help them do all of that.

Other certificated courses available include City and Guilds qualifications and a wide variety of Hair and Beauty related subjects and there are also Professional Development Awards available. Commercial Courses will be very popular and they are available for electricians to complete their essential 18th Edition IEE regulations and for those looking to improve their Physical and Mental First Aid skills.

There are also Kids’ Cookery and STEM Evening classes for kids to do while parents are in class!