The new initiative aims to support students during ongoing tough financial times, as well promoting positive physical and mental wellbeing, and increasing student attendance and hopefully attainment.

A healthy breakfast table is now set up at all three college campuses in Falkirk, Stirling and Alloa, where students can help themselves to free cereal, fresh fruit and porridge between 8.30am and 9.30am daily.

Karyn King, FVC’s operations manager in the department of creative, digital and leisure industries, said: “With the cost of living increase hitting everybody hard, we thought it would be a great idea to try and support all students to get a good, healthy breakfast. They do not have to go through the till, so there is no stigma if anyone wants to help themselves.

Gareth Davies, chef manager for Forth Valley College and Lynne Tomlinson, communications and marketing coordinator for Forth Valley Student Association preview the free breakfast table

"We have initially estimated to serve at least 140 students per week across our three campuses, but these are very loosely forecasted figures, and we are aiming to offer this service to anyone who needs it.”

Amber Little, president of the Forth Valley Student Association, said: “Something like this is a welcome initiative in this cost of living crisis. Research done by the National Union of Students Scotland says that 60per cent of students worry about their finances frequently or all of the time and 35 per cent had considered dropping out because of money worries. If we can do something to alleviate some of that stress, then that’s a win in my eyes.”

Professor Ken Thomson, principal of Forth Valley College, said: “Initiatives such as this are going to be vital for many of our students through the coming winter months. I am very proud of the steps our College community are taking to support our students at this difficult time.”