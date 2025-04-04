Forth Valley College student wins national chef of the year award
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Nahui Keiss, 38, has been announced as the winner of Knorr Professional’s Scottish Student of the Year Competition 2025 after impressing the judges with her main dish of monkfish tail, smoked pork rind, Parmentier potato, vegetable noodles, fennel broad bean puree, lumpfish caviar and champagne sauce.
She followed this up with a passion fruit and mango entremet dessert with mango passion fruit gel and black pepper tuille.
These outstanding dishes landed Nahui, her assistant Anastasiia Severina, and their college lecturer the coveted prize of an all-expenses paid educational food trip to Italy.
Nahui said she was “absolutely delighted” with the dishes she created and “relieved” her hard work paid off.
Nahui battled it out in the kitchen to beat four other chef finalists from Scotland’s top catering colleges, in a live final that took place at City of Glasgow College on at the end of last month.
Glasgow chef Gary Maclean, competition ambassador and judge, said: “The standard of cooking in this year’s competition truly blew me away. Our theme was ‘Feel Good Food,’ and what impressed me most was how the students not only embraced the concept but also poured their passion into their dishes.
"The most important thing for me was that they felt proud of what they presented, and you could see that in every plate. The creativity, skill, and heart they put into their cooking were beyond exceptional."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.