Forth Valley College student chef reaches final of national catering competition
Nahui Keiss, 38, will go up against four other top student chefs from catering colleges across Scotland at the live final event at City of Glasgow College on Wednesday, March 26.
Nahui and her competitors will aim to impress judges, including renowned Glasgow chef Gary Maclean, and earn an all-expenses paid educational food trip to Italy.
Gary said: “The strength and creativity of this year’s entries has been truly impressive and a significant marker of the calibre of talent Scottish catering colleges are nurturing.
"And now the challenge is mounting, as the five shortlisted students fire up the stoves to bring their dishes to life at the live final.”
Gary will join head judge James Brown, Executive Chef at Unilever Food Solutions, and Bidfood Scotland’s Food Development Chef, Martin Ross.
It is hoped the competition will provide a platform for students to develop their skills and promote professional growth, ensuring they are fully equipped to succeed in the fast-paced, competitive culinary world.
On the day students will compete in teams of two – each consisting of a Head Chef and an Assistant – to complete a skills test and deliver a two-course meal, based on this year’s competition theme of wellbeing.
The judges will be looking for menus that highlight the connection between nutrition and health, showcasing the use of high-quality, locally sourced, and seasonal ingredients.
A commitment to reducing food waste is also integral.
