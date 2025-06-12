Forth Valley College secures funding for £4 million skills centre

Forth Valley College (FVC) has received a formal grant offer for its flagship £4 million Skills Transition Centre (STC) project.

The offer, from the Falkirk and Grangemouth Growth Deal, will enabling the college to continue with the project plans into 2025/26. This will include further

investment in state-of-the art equipment and kit, building on the investment already made in augmented reality welding and drones.

In early January 2025, FVC became the first project within the £100 million Falkirk and Grangemouth Growth Deal to have its full business case approved by the

Scottish Government and Falkirk Council as part of a package to support the area’s transition to net zero and future skills requirements.

Over the next 10 years the STC aims to drive innovation in skills delivery, promote inclusive growth and align closely with business needs. Additional expertise and

insight to the project is provided through the STC Stakeholders Steering Group with representation from key stakeholder including public sector, sector skills

organisations and business.

Going forward, exciting STC developments planned for this year and 2026 include investing in Net Zero Domestic Kit, LIDAR (scanning and ranging),

immersive and interactive classrooms, simulators and robotics – all ensuring FVC continues to be at the forefront of meeting skills needs.

Kenny MacInnes, FVC principal, said: “We are delighted to have received the formal grant offer and that we can now purchase this new technology and really begin the work of delivering the Skills Transition Centre, for the industries and people of Falkirk and Grangemouth.

"We are excited about implementing our plans that will ensure we deliver hi-tech industry training where we make learning work for our communities.”

FVC vice principal Colin McMurray added: “Securing the formal grant offer is a significant step forward for the Skills Transition Centre and for the wider Falkirk and Grangemouth area.

"As chairperson of the STC Stakeholders Steering Group, I’m proud to be working alongside such a committed group of partners to ensure we deliver a bold, forward-looking response to the region’s evolving skills needs.

"This funding enables us to move at pace, bringing cutting-edge technology and industry-aligned training to learners and employers alike. Together, we are creating the conditions for a resilient, future-ready workforce that will power the transition to Net Zero and help unlock inclusive economic growth.”

