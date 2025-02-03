Forth Valley College reveal 'bold' plans for next five years

Chiefs at Forth Valley College have launched a new plan for the next five years which they say sets out “a bold vision for the future”.

The document reveals what the college, which welcomes over 12,000 students each year, aims to achieve by 2030.

With campuses in Falkirk, Stirling and Alloa, the college prides itself that 97 per cent of its students go on to employment or university on completion of their college course.

But the college bosses now want to make things ever better for staff, students, employers and partners, who were all consulted before the document was developed.

The plan reveals that it aims to “deliver excellence in education and skills that are transformational for our students and partners”.

For college principal Kenny MacInnes, who took on his role in May 2023, this is first strategic plan and he said: “As we look to the future with confidence and purpose, I am delighted to share our new Strategic Plan for 2025–2030 – a roadmap to our future success.

“At the heart of this plan is our new purpose: to deliver excellence in education and skills that are transformational for our students and partners. Our aim is clear: to place our students and partners at the centre of all we do. We will empower individuals and communities through innovative, inclusive, and forward-thinking education.

"By equipping our students with relevant knowledge and skills, we are shaping a future where everyone can achieve their full potential.”

He added: “Alongside this, we are guided by our new values. I want to ensure that our values are our guiding principles and underpin our organisational culture and decision making. To deliver our purpose and be successful we must inspire, act with integrity, be inclusive, and be respectful. For me these values form the foundation of our decisions and actions, and enables us to create a positive and supportive environment where everyone can flourish and succeed.”

The college wants to build on its work with schools, universities and industry partners to “create a wide range of exciting opportunities”.

Mr MacInnes said: “Together, we will deliver an impact that reaches far beyond the classroom.

“Forth Valley College is dedicated to leading, inspiring, and transforming lives – building a culture where every individual feels empowered to excel. Through this shared vision, we will shape a brighter future for all and remain the college that our communities, employers, and region need – today and in the years to come.”

Forth Valley became Scotland’s first regional college in 2005. Since then it has invested £128 million in its estate with a new campus in Alloa opening in 2011, Stirling in 2012 and Falkirk in 2020.

It currently employs over 600 members of staff across all three sites where over 750 courses are delivered in a variety of ways, including full-time, evenings and online learning. These courses cover everything from bakery to tourism, and engineering to sport.