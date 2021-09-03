Forth Valley College recognised by Microsoft Education as a Showcase School

The news comes just as the college, that has been leading the way in online and remote learning, celebrates the achievement of having a total of seven members of staff announced as Microsoft innovative educator experts.

Microsoft Showcase Schools are pioneers in education, and are held up as an elite group of schools that exemplify the best of teaching and learning in the world today.

The college has been been leading the way in the field online and remote learning.

Only a few institutions earn this designation.

Bill Crawford, a lecturer in the Department of Engineering and Science, and a mentor with the Learning and Digital Skills Academy (LDSA), said: “Gaining Microsoft Showcase School status is a major achievement for the college.

"It demonstrates that our digital ambition, creative learning strategy and transformation processes align with the rigorous requirements of Microsoft’s education transformation framework.

"But more importantly this achievement validates the hard work of all college staff and our students throughout the challenging circumstances of the past 18 months.

“As a showcase schoo, we join an exclusive global community, recognised and celebrated for educational transformation that includes vision and innovation in teaching, learning, and preparing students for the future.”

Dr Ken Thomson, principal, added: “This is fantastic news and well deserved recognition for our staff who have developed a tremendous expertise in this field, which has been essential over the last 18 months during the pandemic.

"I am constantly amazed at the high standards they set themselves and how they inspire their colleagues on a day to day basis.”

