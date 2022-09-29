Forth Valley College recognised as Showcase School for a second year

Forth Valley College

The college has been leading the way in the Scottish College sector in online and remote learning before, during and as we have emerged from the pandemic lockdown restrictions.

Microsoft Showcase Schools are held up as an elite group that exemplify the best of teaching and learning in the world today.

Billy Crawford, Microsoft Innovative Educator Expert (MIEE) Fellow and lecturer in the department of STEM and construction, said: “By maintaining our showcase status we continue to demonstrate our commitment to the digital transformation of teaching and learning.

"This is well-deserved recognition of the transformative work carried out by our students and staff over the past year."

Jennifer Nisbet, MIEE and learning and digital skills academy project lead, said: “To achieve Showcase School is a challenge; to retain the status is even harder.

"Forth Valley College have shown incredible resilience and commitment to their digital learning and development, and the LDSA continues to build strong digital support for staff and students."

Professor Ken Thomson, college principal, added: “This is fantastic news once again and excellent recognition for our staff who have developed a renowned reputation in this field.