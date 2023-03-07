Forth Valley College prepares for "challenging times ahead" with launch of voluntary severance scheme for staff

The move comes as the Scottish College Sector prepares for a flat cash funding settlement and a cut in the volume of delivery following the draft Scottish Budget announced in December last year.

The budget showed a four per cent increase to revenue funding for 2023/24, however it is understood by the sector that this funding has been ring-fenced for transitional support for projects and not for front line delivery, and is therefore a flat cash settlement.

The decision by Forth Valley College to launch the voluntary severance scheme comes ahead of the final budget position being confirmed later this month, with the college’s principal and chief executive saying the college is preparing for “some challenging times ahead”.

The college has launched a voluntary severance scheme for staff as it faces financial "uncertainty" over the upcoming budget.

Professor Ken Thomson explained: “With inflation currently running at just over ten per cent, the continuing public sector pay negotiations and increased energy costs, there is a high degree of uncertainty surrounding the financial position for the College sector.

"The final budget position won’t be confirmed until mid-March, however we are preparing for some challenging times ahead. Our leadership team is currently scenario planning and exploring a range of opportunities to ensure the college’s future financial stability.

"This means looking at options right now to mitigate the challenges we may face with the announcement of the funding allocation in mid-March.

"Therefore, I have announced that the college will be launching a college-wide voluntary severance scheme from Monday, March 6 to March 31, 2023.

"I would stress this is the last position we would want to find ourselves in, especially after over coming the challenges presented by the pandemic, however we are up against a range of factors out with our control.

"These are really difficult times for everyone, and the college sector is no exception.

