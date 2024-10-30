Jamie Allan, Forth Valley College's new Global Partnership Manager. (Pic: submitted)

The new global partnership manager at Forth Valley College is excited about the potential international opportunities which could await the college in the weeks and months to come.

Jamie Allan, 37, who lives in Winchburgh, started his new role with the college recently.

He said: “I hope to cement Forth Valley College on the world stage as an excellent pathway for employers and students to transform their learning journey, providing leading learning opportunities that strategically align with global trends.

"I’m extremely excited to ramp up and start maximising the endless commercial opportunities that exist for the college, as soon as possible.”

As well as being a part time Special Constable with Police Scotland, Jamie has a wide range of industry experience in the public and private sector, including IMI Plc, Cyberhawk, James Fisher & Sons, NorSea Group, Police

Scotland, forming his own award winning global consultancy company Allan Panthera and his previous role as an Enterprise Executive at Heriot Watt University.

Since leaving the University of Aberdeen with an LLB (Hons) in 2009 and an MSc Management, Enterprise & Innovation in 2011, he has gained extensive global commercial experience focused on business growth and strategy across a multitude of sectors.

Jamie continued: “My role as Global Partnership Manager plays a pivotal role in fortifying the College’s position on the global stage, by identifying and securing new business opportunities and managing international contracts. This position is instrumental in designing and executing the International Action Plan, aimed at enhancing the College’s financial sustainability through international revenue streams, such as private sector and educational partnerships and increasing international student numbers.

“I am looking forward to taking a fantastic Scottish institution, and not only export its capabilities to all corners of the world, but bring people to central Scotland. There is so much untapped potential to make a significant impact for the benefit of the College and its students through increased commercial initiatives.”