Forth Valley College looks to do away with 100,000 paper cups to help environment
The introduction of reusable blue cups is at the centre of the environmentally friendly initiative.
A FVC spokesperson said: “We aim to eliminate 100,000 paper cups from our campuses, and we need help to achieve this goal, with the introduction of our new blue reusable cups, which can be purchased for £1 from the coffee bar in Falkirk and Stirling, or the refectory in Alloa.
"On your next visit to these areas, you can either hand the cup back and request a new one – we’ll wash and recirculate it – or rinse it out yourself before reusing. And every time you use the cup, you’ll receive 30p off your preferred drink.
“If you decide to stop participating in the scheme you can return the cup to the refectory or coffee bar to get your £1 back.”
