Forth Valley College looking to axe jobs after funding is cut during cost of living crisis

This follows recent confirmation of the college’s indicative funding allocation comprising of a flat cash settlement and a 10 per cent reduction in credit allocation,

coupled with inflation currently running at just over 10 per cent, the continuing public sector pay negotiations and increased energy costs.

Under these circumstances, senior management claim they have had no option but to take further essential action to ensure the college remains financially sustainable.

Funding cuts and the cost of living crisis means FVC is having to look at cutting courses and jobs

FVC has proposed a number of additional key measures as part of the consultation process.

These include the removal of some courses, restructuring a number of corporate services teams and a relaunch of the college-wide voluntary severance scheme.

The college stated the proposed structure may allow for some staff to be offered alternative roles within the organisation, however, there are 13 full-time posts where

alternative employment is not available.

New FVC principal and chief executive Kenny MacInnes said: “It is with regret that one of the first major duties I need to be involved in as principal, is to oversee a

consultation process. However, our confirmed funding allocation and challenging external environment, means this is a worrying time for the college.

"Senior management have made every effort to minimise the impact on staff, however, unfortunately, we have been left with no choice but to propose further measures

to ensure the financial stability of the college.

“Therefore, this week we have launched a 30-day consultation to minimise the impact of the financial challenges facing the college. We have also re-opened our

voluntary severance scheme for all staff. We recognise that any change can be challenging, and there will be concerns over the impact this may have on individuals.

"We are committed to managing this process in consultation with our staff, with an aim to support the security and long-term future of Forth Valley College.”

Going forward, FVC will only offer evening classes from the Falkirk and Stirling campuses on Tuesday and Thursday evenings and will no longer offer evening classes

at the Alloa Campus due to low demand and increasing energy and operational costs.