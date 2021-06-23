Forth Valley College lecturers reinstated to posts as industrial dispute is resolved

Today a National Circular on the Instructor Dispute by EIS-FELA members over fire and rehire tactics was agreed and issued to all colleges.

This set out how such facilities should deal with issues that may arise locally in instances where instructors are being used instead of lecturers.

Following 11 days of industrial action, the circular ensures 27 EIS-FELA members at FVC who were forced into instructor posts are reinstated as lecturers.

Forth Valley College lecturers will be reinstated after a dispute over the removal of their positions was resolved. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Gillian Mackay, Scottish Green MSP, welcomed the victory for lecturers at FVC’s campuses in Falkirk, Alloa and Stirling.

She said: “I spoke to EIS-FELA and their members last week and I am delighted that this agreement has been reached.

“I would like to pass on my congratulations to EIS-FELA members, especially the branch at Forth Valley College and I want to reassure them that the Scottish Greens will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with lecturers across the country to ensure that the role of lecturers is protected and that students’ education is valued and respected.

“The role of a lecturer should not be replaced with a similarly titled post that is essentially expected to do the same work on poorer pay and conditions.”

Ms Green added: “I’m glad, for now, that disruption and further industrial action is back off the table, but given this has been going on for several years there must be a long-term solution.

“Given deals have repeatedly been agreed and then not honoured afterwards, Scottish Greens propose a government observer for the negotiations between unions and management in future. I look forward to meeting with representatives from Forth Valley College later this week.”

The EIS-FELA and FVC have been contacted for comment.

