Forth Valley College holds opening evening to promote all Falkirk campus has to offer

The open evening will take place at the Forth Valley College Falkirk campus on Grangemouth Road

The event, which takes place at the Grangemouth Road premises from 4.30pm to 7.30pm on Thursday, December 15, will promote courses and apprenticeship opportunities available at FVC and providing visitors with the opportunity to explore campus facilities.

Representatives from the college’s teaching departments and business development Team will be on hand to offer advice and guidance on the wide range of courses

available – including full-time courses, partnership degrees with Scotland’s leading universities, Modern Apprenticeships, Foundation Apprenticeships, evening courses,

business training courses and flexible learning programmes.

In addition, support teams are available to offer careers advice and answer questions on funding, learning support and applying to college.

The open evenings also serve as a great opportunity for potential students and their families to get a look around FVC’s buildings and meet the college teams face to face.

Professor Ken Thomson, FVC principal, said: “Our open evenings offer a fantastic opportunity for people to come along and find out about the different options available to them – whether they’re interested in a mainstream course, finding out about Modern Apprenticeship vacancies currently on offer, thinking about

studying for a Foundation Apprenticeship while still at school or pursuing a degree.

“These events are also really useful if you’re considering applying to college, but have questions surrounding student finance or the application process for example –

and they’re also an excellent opportunity to find out what qualifications employers are looking for.”

