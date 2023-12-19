A Fast Track to Nursing course starting at Forth Valley College in January hopes to entice more people into the profession and address the country’s shortage of nurses.

The Level 6 full-time course is aimed at individuals who want to study nursing and who may not currently possess the qualifications for direct entry into the undergraduate nursing program at the University of Stirling.

It invites applications from individual’s interested in a career in Adult and Mental Health Nursing and offers the student study in numeracy, communication and the influences on mental health and wellbeing. Also included is physiology and the structure of the human body.

Applicants must have at least one Higher at C or above preferably in English (or English related subject such as history) or biology or equivalent, and a large aspect of the course will centre on academic study skills and student development of an awareness of how they learn.

The new course launches next month. Pic: Michael Gillen

More information and to apply here

It is hoped recruitment to the course can help in some way to counteract the latest NHS workforce statistics, which show that there are almost 5300 nursing vacancies in NHS Scotland, including over 3700 registered nurse posts unfilled.

It also aims to address the number of UCAS applicants for nursing courses in 2023 in Scotland, which is down 24 per cent compared to the same point last year – the biggest drop in applicants for nursing across the UK.

Based at FVC’s Falkirk Campus anyone successful applicant would start the course on Monday, January 8. The course would cover: Influences on mental health and wellbeing; Physiology Level 6; Numeracy and Communication and Academic study skills and preparation for study at university.

Completion of the course could then lead to an HNC in Social Services or a HNC in Healthcare Practice at FVC, a degree programme at the University of Stirling or a career in Adult or Mental Health Nursing.

Jane Muir, curriculum manager, Department of Care, Sport, Business and Communities, said: “The course is designed to address a shortage of nursing undergraduates at the University of Stirling and college support will be given to students to complete UCAS application for University of Stirling Autumn 2024 intake for the degree in Adult/Mental Health Nursing.

“This course is a valuable initiative to bridge the gap in nursing undergraduates, offering a tailored curriculum that combines foundational core skills knowledge with essential academic skills development. It serves as an accessible pathway for individuals passionate about nursing, providing them with the tools to succeed in the undergraduate nursing program at the University of Stirling.”