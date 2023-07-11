News you can trust since 1845
Forth Valley College: Entries now open for engineering scholarship programme

An innovative scholarship programme being run by Forth Valley College will hopefully allow entrants to gain craft or technical apprenticeships.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 11th Jul 2023, 16:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 16:55 BST

Run in partnership with the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB), the course has a limited number of spaces for those aged 17-plus and will lead to a National Certificate in Engineering Systems, Performing Engineering Operations (PEO2) SCQF Level 5 qualification. It will run for one year, five days per week from September 2023 to June 2024.

Now in its third year, the ECITB scholarship programme will support learners to pursue a full-time off-the-job programme in a craft or technical discipline. During their studies, learners will also receive other industry training relevant to mechanical engineering. This will include online content from the ECITB’s New Entrant Online Virtual Academy (NOVA) such as modules on clean energy and behavioural based safety, the ECITB’s digital passport and the ECITB Pre Employment Programme which includes the CCNSG Safety Passport.

This course offers an excellent opportunity for candidates to be either fast-tracked into an apprenticeship or be recruited as a direct site hire.

Forth Valley College has opened applications for an innovative Scholarship Programme. Pic: ContributedForth Valley College has opened applications for an innovative Scholarship Programme. Pic: Contributed
The deadline for applications is Friday, July 28 and initial interviews are expected to be held on August 2 and 3. The course will commence on Monday, September 4. Candidates will be supported throughout the programme by both the ECITB and FVC staff to enhance their opportunities to progress onto employment in the engineering industry. They will also receive a weekly training allowance.

A college spokesperson said: “The ECITB is keen to boost diversity in the engineering construction sector and encourages applications from female candidates and people from black and minority ethnic backgrounds.”

Related topics:Forth Valley College