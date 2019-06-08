Forth Valley College chief will receive the OBE

The man currently overseeing the development of a new £78million Falkirk college campus is to receive an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Forth Valley College Principal and Chief Executive Dr Ken Thomson is being awarded the distinction for services to education, economic development and the communities of the Forth Valley area.

A college spokesperson said: “Forth Valley College has gone from strength to strength under his leadership and is regularly recognised as a sector leading college, not only in Scotland, but across the UK.

“Ken has been instrumental in driving forward the College’s ‘Making Learning Work’ mission statement and ethos”.

“During his time as Principal, the College has also won several highly regarded national awards including the Association of College’s Beacon Award for Innovation in Further Education in 2014 and the Best Teaching & Learning Initiative award at the TES UK Further Education Awards in 2016.

Ken said: “I am absolutely thrilled with this honour and recognition of the way in which the College’s mission of “Making Learning Work” has supported the communities and industry of Forth Valley.

“Over the last six years, the College has helped thousands of students to achieve success and played a key role in supporting economic development for a skilled workforce. Our partnerships with schools and universities have also gone from strength to strength.

“We can evidence great results for our students, none of which would have been possible without the tremendous dedication of all the staff at Forth Valley College.

“I can’t think of a better job than working with the college team, our students, our industry and community partners, our schools and universities in order to benefit both individuals and the wider education sector.”

Ross Martin, chairman of the College’s Board of Management, said: ““We are delighted for Ken.

“This is timely recognition of his role as an exceptional leader at the head of an excellent team at Forth Valley College, and also for his wider engagement in driving the development and growth of the regional economy, enthusing so many others with his infectious mantra of ‘Making Learning Work’”.

Dr Thomson joined Falkirk College of Further and Higher Education in 1994 following eight years in environmental education. He became Principal and Chief Executive of Forth Valley College in 2013, having previously held posts of Depute Principal, Director of Learning and, before that, Head of Science.