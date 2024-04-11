Forth Valley College announced as finalist in Herald Awards
The college is in contention for the Widening Access Award, for its own Widening Participation Project submission, and will discover if it has won at a ceremony in the Radison Blu Hotel in Glasgow on Tuesday, May 28.
Comedian and broadcaster Fred MacAulay will host the event which will celebrate the achievements of Scotland’s leading education establishments.
The aim of Forth Valley College’s Widening Participation Project is to support the design, development and implementation of innovative and effective activities/interventions that will create an educational environment inclusive for all; where everybody can thrive, have a positive student experience and achieve their potential.
The project focuses on those facing social, cultural, economic or institutional barriers and typically under-represented groups and has a specific focus on the transition into further education.
Kenny MacInnes, Principal of Forth Valley College, said: “We are delighted to have been announced as finalists for this prestigious Herald Award.
"We are proud of this recognition of all the good and positive work we do in promoting and encouraging Widening Participation at Forth Valley College and look forward to the awards ceremony in May.”