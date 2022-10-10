Graduation ceremonies took place at Falkirk Town Hall and Stirling Castle last week where degrees and diplomas were presented.

Redding woman Allison Potts, 40, was named Student of the Year for 2022 and was described as “an inspiration” for overcoming adversity to achieve her HND in Accounting.

She also received the Most Inspirational Student in the Department of Business and Communities award.

Forth Valley College Student of the Year 2022 - Allison Potts from Redding

Allison said: “I never thought I would win this award – I absolutely didn’t expect it.

"There were seven other worthy department winners on the night and a college full of great students. I never though I would deserve something like this.”

Allison, a former pupil of St Mungo’s High, admits that she “dodged about after leaving school”, having a variety of different jobs, including bar and restaurant work.

But over ten years ago she joined the civil service.

Forth Valley College Inspirational students from the Falkirk area, left to right, Alex Velzian, Rowan Maxwell, Allison Potts, Preston James Quinn and Jennifer Petrie.

However, during the early days of the first lockdown she realised that with so much uncertainty around employment the time was right to get a qualification and do something different.

She signed up for the HND in Accounting and studied for two years, while still working 30 hours a week as a civil servant.

Allison said: “I really enjoyed the course. Right from the start the lecturers were brilliant and really interesting. It was online learning but that probably helped me as every lecture was recorded and if I missed one, then I could go back and pick it up later."

However, just as she was finishing first year, Allison was involved in a freak accident at her home which was to have serious repercussions on her health.

For a few years she had been experienced a lack of sensation in her right hand and one night, as she lit a small tealight candle, she burnt her fingers.

She was rushed into hospital and had a partial amputation of her right index finger. Unfortunately, she got an infection in her wound that went into the bone.

Since the incident she has had 14 operations, finally resulting in a part amputation of her hand, and she fears that she will eventually lose her entire hand.

She recently spent six weeks in hospital and was only discharged a few days before her graduation ceremony.

Allison is not letting anything hold her back and after receiving three As in her college graded units, has now gone directly into third year to study accountancy at Glasgow Caledonian University.

"I couldn’t have managed any of this without the support of my brother, Martin Potts, who has been fantastic,” she said.

Although she is uncertain about her future career, her inspiring lecturers at Forth Valley College have made her consider a role in teaching.

Forth Valley College Principal Professor Ken Thomson, said: “Allison has, through extremely challenging medical circumstances, demonstrated tremendous qualities throughout her time at Forth Valley College.

“Allison is an outstanding student, who thoroughly deserves her Student of the Year award. She is an inspiration to others, a credit to herself, her family and to the college and we know she will go on to achieve even greater success in her career.”

Other main award winners from the Falkirk area were Rowan Maxwell, 20, from Airth, who graduated with a HND Electrical Engineering and was presented with the Most Inspirational Student in the Department of Engineering and Science award. He said: “I didn’t expect it, but when I found out, it was amazing to be selected for such and award as this.”

Preston James Quinn , 21, from Larbert, graduated with a HND Software Development – progressing onto BSc (Hons) Software Development with Cyber Security Year 2 at University of Stirling - and won the Most Inspirational Student in the Department of Creative Industries, Hospitality and Tourism award. He said: “I am pretty amazed as I don’t know why I have got it, as I was just being myself for the entire course. But I am pretty proud of myself.”

Graduating with an HND in Beauty Therapy, Jennifer Petrie, 22, from Denny picked up the Most Promising Student in the Department of Creative industries, Hospitality and Tourism award. She said: “I was very surprised, flattered and over the moon. I have absolutely loved my two years at the college, even through the online learning and slowly returning to campus. It’s been an incredible experience. It was a great way to finish off two years and then heading off to the next stage of my career.”

Alex Velzian, 29, from Falkirk, graduated with a HND Fitness, Health and Exercise and won the Most Inspirational Student in the Department of Care, Sport and Construction award. She said: “I was so shocked and didn’t expect it at all. I was at work when I got the call and I wasn’t going to answer it as I usually don’t at work, but for some reason I did and I was so shocked and didn’t have a clue what to say. The whole call was just a blur. It was just crazy, but so amazing.”

More than 780 students were eligible to graduate this year from Forth Valley College and 269 of them chose to collect their scrolls - 155 at Falkirk and 114 at Stirling Castle.

Guest speaker at the Falkirk Town Hall event was Tracy Black, Scotland Director for the CBI, while BBC presenter Amy Irons gave the keynote speech at Stirling Castle.

Mr Thomson added: “Once again we are celebrating the success of students whose learning has been affected by the restrictions of the pandemic. However, they have risen to the challenge once again and I am delighted to celebrate the tremendous efforts of all students who showed determination, skill and adaptability to successfully complete their studies despite unprecedented circumstances.