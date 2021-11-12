Forth Bike initiative opens new Falkirk station

The latest Forth Bike drop-off and pick-up point was launched at Forth Valley College’s Falkirk campus on Friday.

It brings the number of Forth Bike stations in Forth Valley to 17.

Local charity Forth Environment Link (FEL) was instrumental in bringing the concept to the region, with the first nine stations opening in June 2019.

Forth Bike has launched its newest station at Forth Valley College's Falkirk campus. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Earlier this year, Forth Bike opened five new bases in Falkirk and, during the summer, new virtual stations were introduced.

The bike scheme has proved to be a success, with more than 96,000 miles travelled so far.

Forth Bike has gained more than 8000 new members since January 2021.

Users have different membership options, ranging from a 30-minute pay-per-ride pass to monthly, annual and three-hour ones. In addition, students can claim their annual membership for a reduced price .

Shirley Paterson, FEL active travel development manager, said: “We’re delighted to see the scheme growing.

“The total number of stations now stands at 17, almost double the number of the original stations, making getting about on two wheels even easier and giving students and staff an affordable and environmentally friendly way to travel to and from the college.”

Pauline Donaldson, soft services and sustainability manager at FVC, said: “We are delighted to be hosting Forth Bike’s 17th electric bike hire station at our new Falkirk campus and thank Forth Environment Link, who manage the scheme in Forth Valley, for involving us in this project.

“Forth Bike uses the latest electric bikes from Canadian firm Bewegen Technologies and our aim is to provide the option of an environmentally friendly way to travel.

“We are positive that our students and staff are going to benefit enormously from what the bikes and the hub have to offer. We are also sure that it will inspire others to cycle to the campus more often, safe in the knowledge this excellent resource is available to them any time they need it.”

Suvi Loponen, Forth Bike’s business development and community outreach officer, said: “It’s been amazing to witness the expansion of the scheme, both in the number of users, but also in connecting all parts of Forth Valley.”

