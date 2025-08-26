Former Larbert High pupil 'determined to help others' wins Dennis Canavan Scholarship 2025

A young woman who wants her own experience of overcoming disability to help others is this year’s winner of the Dennis Canavan Scholarship.

The award provides a financial prize to help a young person who lives and went to school locally to go on to higher or further education.

However, the most important factor for nominees is that they must have served their community in some way.

It was established by Falkirk Council in 2007 in recognition of the service that former MP and MSP Dennis Canavan has given to the community. Together with the council, trade unions and local individuals, the scholarship was set up when Mr Canavan announced his retiral.

This year’s ceremony, the 19th time the award has been made, took place at Callendar House on Monday when the 12 nominees, along with family and friends, met the former politician to learn who would be this year’s winner.

Welcoming everyone, Provost Robert Bissett said that he was committed to supporting young people and “a good education is a top priority”. He added that it could be life-changing, lift people out of poverty and give people a better future.

Mr Canavan, a former teacher, said he was always very grateful to Falkirk Council “without whose generosity the scholarship would not exist” to encourage more young people to continue into further or higher education.

He said the standard of entries was once again very high and he was delighted to learn of all the good work being carried out by young people.

Helping him with the judging earlier were Provost Bissett, Falkirk Council’s chief executive, Kenneth Lawrie, director of education, Jon Reid, and Falkirk Herald editor Jill Buchanan.

The unanimous choice to win this year’s scholarship was former Larbert High pupil Lauren Anderson. The 17-year-old is now going to Strathclyde University to study politics and journalism.

Nominating Lauren was teacher Laura West who said that she was “a pupil who has gone above and beyond during her time at school to support others”. She added it was done in a “quiet, humble way and would never draw any attention to herself or what she is doing”.

Lauren has two chronic illnesses and one, chronic uveitis, affects her eyesight. She has spent long periods in hospital and had cataracts removed when she was five. In primary school she taught herself to touch type and braille in case she were to lose her sight completely.

Ms West wrote: “Lauren was selected to meet with the head of NHS Forth Valley to discuss and challenge them on how to better support people with long term health conditions.

"Throughout her life she has had to spend a great deal of time in and out of hospital. As a result of this, she has had to overcome significant barriers to learning. She has often been failed by systems in place around her but has not let this dishearten her – if anything it has ignited a passion in her to support others. She uses her vulnerability to see things from a different perspective.”

In school Lauren was nurture year team captain supporting some of the school’s most vulnerable pupils where she is “always ready to provide a listening ear, a calm presence and practical support”.

Outside school, she spent every Saturday for over a year volunteering with the KLSB foodbank, working behind the scenes in the stockroom.

Ms West added: “What sets Lauren apart is her belief in real change. She is passionate about politics, not for prestige, but because she wants to make a tangible difference for people with disabilities. Her long-term aspiration is to work in political life, and her current actions show she is already making a meaningful impact.

"Her empathy, commitment, and sense of justice are exactly the qualities we need in future leaders.

"Lauren is a remarkable young woman whose actions reflect her values every single day. Her determination to help others, especially those facing disadvantage, makes her an outstanding candidate for the Dennis Canavan Scholarship.”

Lauren said she was “surprised but delighted” to receive the award, adding: “It was great to be nominated but when I saw all the other people didn’t think that I would win. But I’m very happy.”

She lives in Stenhousemuir with mum Wendy and sister Lucy, 13, but is looking forward to her new adventure of starting university.

Two others were specially commended: Roisin Kirk of Braes High who is going to study medicine at Glasgow University and Arran Ritchie of Larbert High who will study physioetherapy at Robert Gordon University. Both received a cheque for £200.

The other finalists received £50 and were: Alfie Jenkins, Graeme High who hopes to study education with Biology at Stirling University; Ellie Wyatt, Denny High, religious, moral, philosophical studies and teaching at Stirling University; Kai Davidson, Grangemouth High, paramedic at West of Scotland University; Kate Bottomley, Falkirk High, Drama at Queen Margaret University; Katie Henderson, St Modan’s High, psychology at Glasgow University; Maya Rankine and Olivia MacDonald, both Falkirk High, HNC childhood practice at Forth Valley College; Olivia Sneddon, occupational therapy at Queen Margaret University; and Robbie Hamilton, Bo’ness Academy, football coaching, performance and development at Napier University.