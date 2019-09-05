Former Grangemouth pupil receives Dennis Canavan scholarship

Inspiring students from across Falkirk district were recognised in an annual awards ceremony.

The Dennis Canavan Scholarship recognises young people who live in the Falkirk Council area, are going on to full-time further or higher education and who have given notable service to others.

The scholarship provides an award of £500 each year to help with the costs of their studies.

Nominations are invited from schools across the district.

Set up by Falkirk Council, the scholarship fund recognises the “remarkable political contribution” made by Dennis Canavan, a former MP and MSP, has made to the life of the Falkirk community.

This year’s winner, who received a cheque for £500, is Megan Mundie, a former pupil of Grangemouth High School, who intends to study nursing at university.

Her nominee said she was “a delightful, caring and considerate individual who has always shown a level of maturity well beyond her years”.

They added: “She is held in high regard by both staff and her peer group and has been a highly effective role model within and outwith school.

“Throughout the past 18 months Megan has shown an astonishing level of resilience and staff have no doubt she would thrive within a higher education setting. She is with her choice of course marrying together so many of her strength and skills to achieve a career in caring for others.”

The judges – Dennis Canavan; Provost William Buchanan, Kenneth Lawrie, Falkirk Council chief executive; Robert Naylor, director of children’s services; and Falkirk Herald editor Jill Buchanan – decided three special recognition awards of £200 should also be made.

These went to Kincso Szemann and Daniel Velkov, both formerly of Bo’ness Academy, and Aqsa Anwar from Braes High School.

Highly commended awards of £50 were made to Jenna Smith from Falkirk High, Daniel Meikle of Bo’ness Academy, Hannah Smith of St Modan’s High and Emma Meaney of Braes High.

At last week’s presentation ceremony in Callendar House, Mr Canavan said that while high academic achievements were to be praised, service to others was just as important.